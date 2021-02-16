Wagerr Price Up 22.3% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.77 million and $4,510.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,367,645 coins and its circulating supply is 194,988,031 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

