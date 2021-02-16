Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.94. Wah Fu Education Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,078 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

