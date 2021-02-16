Wah-Hui Chu Sells 37 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

