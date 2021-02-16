Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Reaches $0.0022

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Waifu Token token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 477.9% against the dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $637,618.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,956,072 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

Waifu Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

