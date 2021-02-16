Wameja (LON:WJA) Shares Up 5.2%

Wameja Limited (LON:WJA) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.05 ($0.09). 1,514,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,456,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.07.

Wameja Company Profile (LON:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides cross-border payment services in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It enables cross-border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets. The company was formerly known as eServGlobal Limited and changed its name to Wameja Limited in July 2019.

