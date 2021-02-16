Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
WPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,964. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.