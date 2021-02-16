Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

WPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,964. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.