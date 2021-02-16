Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $10.60. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 16,615 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

