Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.36% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

