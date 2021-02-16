Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.52% of Waste Connections worth $140,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

