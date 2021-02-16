Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Watsco worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Watsco stock opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

