Waves Enterprise Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $225,853.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $225,853.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00060293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.13 or 0.00405531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186002 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,931 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

