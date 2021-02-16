Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $277.36 and last traded at $277.55. 1,329,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,115,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wayfair by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

