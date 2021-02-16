WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.06 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and $6.62 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

