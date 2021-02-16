WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $46.57 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and $7.35 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

