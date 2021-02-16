Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cineplex (CPXGF)

Cineplex (OTCMKTS: CPXGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/26/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CPXGF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

