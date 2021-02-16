Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/12/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $239.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $239.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $217.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.