Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $239.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $239.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $217.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

