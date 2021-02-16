Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently:

2/8/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/1/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00.

1/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/21/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 384,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

