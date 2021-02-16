Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

2/8/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes across certain regions. Lower demand stemming from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on margins. Lower industrial activities are also hurting volumes. The company faces headwind from lower expected demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

1/7/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $307.00.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $260.73. 1,095,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

