Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00.

2/5/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

1/28/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/19/2021 – BellRing Brands is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

