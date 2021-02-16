Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.
  • 2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.
  • 2/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
  • 1/25/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
  • 1/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 1/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,897 shares of company stock worth $12,777,357.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.