Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Facebook (FB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB):

2/16/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $330.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern.”

2/1/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $320.00.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $325.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $333.00.

1/26/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/15/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00.

1/12/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FB stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.77.

Get Facebook Inc alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.