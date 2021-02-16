Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/12/2021 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2021 – Seagen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/1/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

