Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electronic Arts (EA)

2/9/2021 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.

2/5/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $162.50 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $161.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $163.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $156.00.

1/25/2021 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2021 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.41. 48,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

