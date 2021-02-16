Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 30458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

