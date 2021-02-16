Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 30458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.
WB has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
