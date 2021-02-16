Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.36

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 71476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.