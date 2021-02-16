Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.17

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 15768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.99.
About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
