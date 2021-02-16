Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.17

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 15768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

