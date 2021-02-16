Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.