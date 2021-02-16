Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

