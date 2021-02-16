WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $51,618.75 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WCC stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,798. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

