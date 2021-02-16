WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

WESCO International stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 521,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $89.53.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

