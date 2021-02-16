West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,524. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.