West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $149,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE WST opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

