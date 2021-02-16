Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 309,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 80,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.