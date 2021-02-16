Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

IGI stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.