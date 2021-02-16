Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 1,613,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 628,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

