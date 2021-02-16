Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

