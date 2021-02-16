Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WES opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 3.77.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.