Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WES opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 3.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.
