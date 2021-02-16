Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WLK stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.
In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.
