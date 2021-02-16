Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

