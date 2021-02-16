Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.06). Approximately 1,701,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,090,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.96. The company has a market cap of £12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

About Westminster Group (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

