Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 9.6%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares traded down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06. 9,385,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,500,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

