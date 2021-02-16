WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.53 Million

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $386.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.90 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.20. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

