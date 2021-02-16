Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.50

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 23644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.