Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731,931 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $135,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 403,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 123,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

