Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

WY stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

