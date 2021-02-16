WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $14.31 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 90.9% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $72.30 million and approximately $792,999.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $14.31 or 0.00029432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.