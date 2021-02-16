Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 148,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

