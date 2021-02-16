Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.07. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

