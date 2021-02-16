Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.07. 133,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 353,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.