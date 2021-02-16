Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.18. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 1,765,163 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

