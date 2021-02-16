Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.00

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 2103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 38,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

